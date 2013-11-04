Recently Released Market Study: The Taiwanese Mobile Phone Industry, 3Q 2013: Contract Manufacturers

New Wireless market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "The Taiwanese Mobile Phone Industry, 3Q 2013: Contract Manufacturers"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- On September 10, 2013, Apple unveiled two new products, dubbed iPhone 5S and 5C, at the same time and announced that the sales of iPhone 5 will be terminated. Judging from the specs and key components of iPhone 5C, it is found that they are similar to the iPhone 5 except that the iPhone 5C is made of plastic chassis. Priced over US$549, Apple's iPhone 5C does not aim at entry-level and mid-range market segments as initially expected. Instead, Apple's intention is to replace its iPhone 5 with 5C.
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