Recently Released Market Study: The Taiwanese Tablet Application IC Market, 2Q 2013 and Beyond

New Computer Technology research report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The rising share of iPad mini in Apple's total product shipment and that of several low-cost tablets such as Acer Iconia B1 affected the Taiwanese tablet application IC market in the second quarter of 2013. As a result, the share of entry-level APs (Application Processors) and price-competitive integrated APs is increasing at a steady pace. This report profiles the development of the Taiwanese tablet application IC market, including APs and wireless communications ICs, in the second quarter of 2013 and examines the future trends of the tablet industry in the second half of 2013 and beyond.
List of Topics
Taiwanese tablet application processor market volume forecast during the period 2Q 2013 – 1Q 2014
Development of the tablet application IC market, comprising of application processors and wireless communications ICs based on Wi-Fi and 3G/4G technologies, with the relations between tablet branded vendors and their corresponding contract manufacturers included
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Acer, Apple, ASUS, Broadcom, Compal, Foxconn, Freescale, Huawei, Intel, Inventec, Lenovo, Marvell, MediaTek, Nvidia, Pegatron, Qualcomm, Quanta, Ralink, Realtek, Samsung, ST-Ericsson, TI, Wistron
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