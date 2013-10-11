Recently Released Market Study: The Taiwanese Tablet Industry, 3Q 2013

Recently published research from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, "The Taiwanese Tablet Industry, 3Q 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- This research report presents shipment volume and value forecast and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese tablet industry. The report includes shipment volume and value, ASP, and product mix analysis. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with notebook PC makers. The report finds that the Taiwanese tablet industry's shipment volume and value, which witnessed a double-digit sequential decline in the first quarter of 2013, dipped further in the second quarter of 2013 due to lack of new models introduced in this quarter. Tablets with screen sizes, ranging from 7 inches to 9-inches, continued to dominate the market, with a share of nearly 70% in the second quarter of 2013. Looking ahead to the second half of 2013, it is estimated that the industry's shipment volume will pick up in the third quarter of 2013 and grow stronger towards the year-end holiday season.
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