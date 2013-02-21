Recently Released Market Study: The Top 10 Flavors Companies

Fast Market Research recommends "The Top 10 Flavors Companies" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- The global flavors market was valued at approximately $11.9bn in 2011. This report analyzes the innovation and growth strategies of the top 10 companies in the flavors industry. It studies the financial position, R&D capabilities, and competitive situation of the top 10 players and also provides insights into their strengths and weaknesses as well as opportunities and threats they are faced with.
Scope
- Identify and target future growth areas from this report's analysis of the acquisitions and divestments made by leading flavor companies.
- Enhance your product development strategies with this report's analysis of the leading flavor companies' innovation and NPD strategies.
- Understand the key trends in the flavor market and the impact that they are expected to have, using this report.
- Benchmark the world's leading flavor companies with this ranking of the top 10 companies, detailing their financial performance.
Report Highlights
Givaudan is the market leader, holding approximately 19.7% of the share, followed by Firmenich (12.2%) and IFF, which holds approximately 11.3% of the share. Symrise and Takasago are the other key players, holding 9.1% and 7.4% of the market share respectively.
Symrise's R&D expenditure amounted to $149.8m, or 6.8% of revenues, in 2011. The company's approach to innovation includes its establishment of a "Flavor Design Club" where 800 consumers in the US market discuss new flavors and concepts in an online community. The inputs from these discussions are used to design new flavors and position brands.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the key strategies of the leading flavor companies and how do these strategies drive revenue and market share?
- What are the drivers and inhibitors in the flavor and fragrance industry?
- How do the leading flavor companies compare in terms of financial performance and coverage by country and category?
- Which regions offer the leading flavor companies the greatest growth opportunities?
