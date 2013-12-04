Fast Market Research recommends "The US Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- The US card payments channel registered marginal growth during the review period (2008-2012). The nation's positive economic outlook, need for more sophisticated prepaid and charge card products, popularity of online and mobile shopping, and an increase in per capita income supported the growth. During the review period, the channel's market size increased at a CAGR of 1.79% in volume terms to reach 1.5 billion cards in circulation in 2012. In value terms, the channel valued US$4.9 trillion in 2012. The US card payments channel grew both in volume and value terms during the review period. In terms of transaction volume, the channel grew at a review-period CAGR of 1.79% from 1.4 billion transactions in 2008 to 1.5 billion in 2012. It is anticipated that this volume will grow at a CAGR of 2.68% over the forecast period (2013-2017), to reach 1.8 billion transactions in 2017. In terms of value, the channel increased from US$4.1 trillion in 2008 to US$4.9 trillion in 2012, at a review-period CAGR of 4.40%. The channel is forecast to grow from US$5.2 trillion in 2013 to US$6.1 trillion in 2017 at a forecast-period CAGR of 4.15%. Growth is expected to be driven by more stable economic conditions, an increase in disposable income and the popularity of mobile commerce and online retail.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US cards and payments industry.
- It provides current values for the US cards and payments industry for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017.
- It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural and business drivers affecting the US cards and payments industry.
- It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry.
- It details the marketing strategies used by various bankers and other institutions.
- It profiles the major banks in the US cards and payments industry.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the US cards and payments industry and each market within it.
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within the US cards and payments industry.
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the US cards and payments industry.
- Gain insights into the marketing strategies used for selling various types of cards in the US.
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the US cards and payments industry.
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