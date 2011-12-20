Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2011 -- Recently published research from ICD-Research, "The US: The Future of Foodservice to 2015", is now available at Fast Market Research
Key Highlights
In 2010, the US foodservice market valued US$543.4 billion. Prior to this, a contraction in US economy and subsequent reduction in demand led to a -2.1% decline in the US foodservice industry in 2009. Following this, the decline in the US foodservice market was more subdued as the country's GDP growth stabilized in 2010. In contrast to the review period, the US foodservice market is anticipated to demonstrate growth during the forecast period as a result of the increase in disposable income and the increase in employment in the country between 2011 and 2015.
Scope
This report is based on a dedicated international industry research program of consumer and trade primary research and extensive desk research which brings together ICD's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. It provides comprehensive analysis of consumer, menu, format and macro-economic trends - crucially providing foodservice sales, outlet and transaction data across both profit and cost sectors, with full granular channel segmentation. This allows marketers interested in the sector to understand the dynamics by channels and where the future growth opportunities in the industry lie
Why get this report?
- This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of foodservice sector within the US with full historic (2005-10) and forecast (2011-15) years of data
- Understand competitive dynamics using Porters Five Forces analysis across each major channel grouping
- Discover key trends and new market opportunities by outlets, food transactions, average prices and sales across 45+ foodservice channels
- Improve market and strategic planning using robust and highly granular future forecasts and historic market data
- Understand the key drivers affecting the industry, today and in the future, from a product, consumer, format and regulatory perspective plus, impact on respective channels and sub-channels.
