Recently Released Market Study: The Worldwide Pharmaceutical Market Forecast to 2018

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Espicom Business Intelligence: "The Worldwide Pharmaceutical Market Forecast to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- This analysis report is an essential resource for business forecasters, marketing planners, the investment community and anyone looking to understand the future outlook for the dynamic pharmaceutical industry. With this report you have instant access to thousands of market projections and ranking to inform and direct your future operations.
The report, compiled by Espicom's pharmaceutical market experts with 30 years' experience in the industry, provides you with global, regional and national views on the worldwide pharmaceutical market to reveal key insights into the future outlook:
A global overview of key rankings
Five regional sections allowing comparative assessment of countries within a geographic region: * Americas * Asia/Pacific * Central/Eastern Europe * Middle East/Africa * Western Europe
Individual country markets providing detail and forecasts at a national level
Extensive forecasts for key pharmaceutical product areas
For each individual country market the report gives you the following data for 2009-2018, allowing you to compare and contrast performance and prospects:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Basic economic and demographic data
Pharmaceutical market by category (US$ millions)
Pharmaceutical market by category per capita (US$)
Pharmaceutical market by category (% of total)
Global listings
The report contains a range of listings by key economic and market indicators, listed globally and by region and country, allowing you to benchmark and cross reference by key statistics:
???? World summary: Total pharmaceutical market by category (US$ billions)
???? Pharmaceutical sales (US$ bn)
???? Pharmaceutical sales (EUR bn)
???? Pharmaceutical sales, per capita (US$)
???? Pharmaceutical sales, % of GDP
???? Pharmaceutical sales, % of health expenditure
???? Prescription drug sales (US$ bn)
???? Prescription drug sales (EUR bn)
???? Prescription drug sales, per capita (US$)
???? Prescription drug sales, % of GDP
???? Prescription drug sales, % of total sales
???? Patented drug sales (US$ bn)
???? Patented drug sales (EUR bn)
???? Patented drug sales, per capita, (US$)
???? Patented drug sales, % of prescription sales
???? Patented drug sales, % of total sales ???? Generic drug sales (US$ bn)
???? Generic drug sales (EUR bn)
???? Generic drug sales, per capita, (US$)
???? Generic drug sales, % of prescription sales
???? Generic drug sales, % of total sales
???? Over-the-counter (OTC) medicine sales (US$ bn)
???? Over-the-counter (OTC) medicine sales (EUR bn)
???? Over-the-counter (OTC) medicine sales, per capita, (US$)
???? Over-the-counter (OTC) medicine sales, % of GDP
???? Over-the-counter (OTC) medicine sales, % of total sales
???? World summary: Total healthcare market by category (US$ billions)
???? Health expenditure (US$ bn)
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