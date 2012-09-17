Recently Released Market Study: Tissue Regenix Ltd - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Tissue Regenix Ltd - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Tissue Regenix Ltd. (TRL) is a medical technology company, based in the UK. It develops clinical solutions development. The company develops solutions in the areas of Vascular and Orthopaedic medicine. It develops and commercializes cellular tissue repair products. TRL focuses on delivering two products into the clinic, which comprises a vascular patch and an A-V graft among several other products in cardiac and orthopaedic areas. It has rights over several indigenous developed technologies in the field of regenerative tissue engineering. The company has received over GBP 4 million of research funding from UK research councils (EPSRC, BBSRC) including the Children's Heart Surgery Fund. TRL is headquartered in Heslington, York, the UK.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Tissue Regenix Ltd portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
