Recently Released Market Study: Tobacco Growing in the US

New Consumer Goods market report from IBISWorld: "Tobacco Growing in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- Lighting up: While US smokers are declining, farmers will reap the benefits of exports
Though government regulations are increasingly discouraging smoking, the industry is heading into a growth phase, with exports on the rise. Higher cigarette consumption rates and fewer tobacco product regulations in major export markets such as China will drive demand. Furthermore, US prices of tobacco leaf will remain competitive, supporting growth in the industry. Farmers will look to new opportunities for demand, such as using tobacco for ethanol and biodiesel.
Farms in this industry grow tobacco leaf. Tobacco farmers purchase inputs, such as fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, pesticides, plant seeds, plant bulbs and curing fuel, from farm supply and other wholesaling industries. The tobacco leaf is exported or sold to domestic tobacco product manufacturers.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
