Recently Released Market Study: Tobacco Market in China 2012

New Consumer Goods market report from Netscribes: "Tobacco Market in China 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- The Tobacco Market in China is part of Netscribes' Food & Beverage Industry Series reports. China is the largest cigarette producer and consumer in the world. The Chinese tobacco market is poised to witness phenomenal growth owing to rise in smokers' population coupled with changing lifestyle and affordability.
The report begins with the global tobacco market overview comprising the global market size and expected growth until 2012. The global cigarette production and consumption country-wise is also included along with the growth in global cigarette consumption. The global cigarette consumption pattern entails the share of male and female smokers in developed as well as developing countries worldwide.
The domestic tobacco market overview provides details on the industry size in terms of tobacco sales and projected growth for the period 2010-15. This section includes the growth of cigarette consumption. The future growth prospect of Chinese tobacco industry is discussed in detail. This is followed by the share of total tobacco consumers and the share of smokers in the urban and rural population, specifying the share of overall smoking population, share of male smoking population and share of female smoking population for both urban and rural population. Also, mentions the share of smokers in the various age groups, specifying the share of overall smoking population, share of male smoking population and share of female smoking population for each age group. The segment for the price assessment of cigarettes sold in China has been provided in the report. Further, the important tobacco leaf producing provinces are mapped.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report provides detailed information about the exports and imports of tobacco products. It provides country-wise import and export for the year 2010. Import and export data provided are in value terms.
Factors driving the growth of tobacco market in China include growing smokers' population, accelerating urbanization and changing lifestyle, young smokers to drive cigarette sales and gift culture.
Key players operating in the market also face challenges which are impeding their development and growth. Major challenges identified include increasing consumer awareness on health issues, rising medical costs and ban on smoking in public places and media advertising.
The report also highlights the role of government in the country's tobacco sector. It evaluates the steps taken by the government in view of consolidating the tobacco industry. The plan adopted by the government organization in order to enhance international competitiveness is also given. Further, an overview of various research and development initiatives undertaken by the government, particularly those for the 'low-tar' or 'less harmful' cigarettes are also discussed briefly.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Packaging Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global PackagingIndustry
- Tobacco in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Tobacco in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Global Packaging Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Packaging Industry
- Global Hotel Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Hotel Industry
- Global Hotel Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Hotel Industry
- Tobacco in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Global Packaging Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013
- New Product Trends and Changing Demand in the Interior Design Industry in 2012: Survey Intelligence
- Market and Technology Trends in the Interior Design Industry in 2012: Survey Brief