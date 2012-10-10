Recently Released Market Study: Tool & Equipment Rental in the US

New Business market report from IBISWorld: "Tool & Equipment Rental in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Tools for success: A rebound in the construction sector will drive industry growth
Tool & Equipment Rental in the US
Tools for success
Equipment rental centers were hard-hit by the subprime mortgage crisis. Falling construction levels caused rentals of construction equipment, a major source of industry revenue, to suffer. Better times are ahead, as the economic recovery will drive up construction and renovations. To save money, households and businesses will opt to rent equipment rather than purchase them. Rental centers will have to remain wary of rising theft, but increasing demand for rentals during the economic recovery will keep profit steady.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This industry includes companies that primarily rent building and construction tools and small- to medium-size pieces of equipment to the household, commercial and industrial sectors. Examples of equipment rented by industry operators include audiovisual equipment, contractors’ and builders’ tools and equipment, home repair tools and commercial party and banquet supplies. Rental of heavy construction equipment and earthmoving equipment are excluded from this industry.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: United Rentals Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
