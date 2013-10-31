Recently Released Market Study: Tourist Attractions in New Zealand

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- During the review period, several of the leading art galleries around New Zealand underwent extensive refurbishment, resulting in extended closures. Wellington's City Gallery was closed in 2009 for refurbishment and remained partly closed throughout 2010. The gallery reopened in 2011 and there were approximately 115,000 visitors to the gallery during 2012. Furthermore, the Auckland Art Gallery closed in late 2007 to undergo an extensive renovation and refurbishment. The gallery was reopened in...
Euromonitor International's Tourist Attractions in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Tourist Attractions by Category, Tourist Attractions by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tourist Attractions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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