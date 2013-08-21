Recently Released Market Study: Transgene SA - Product Pipeline Review - 2013

Recently published research from Global Markets Direct, "Transgene SA - Product Pipeline Review - 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "Transgene SA - Product Pipeline Review - 2013" provides data on the Transgene SA's research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Transgene SA's corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Transgene SA and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Transgene SA - Brief Transgene SA overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Transgene SA human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Transgene SA with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Transgene SA's pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Evaluate Transgene SA's strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Transgene SA in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Transgene SA's R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Transgene SA.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Transgene SA and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
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