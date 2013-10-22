Recently Released Market Study: Transportation in Colombia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Transportation in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Colombia's transportation industry has enjoyed an upward swing in recent years thanks to growing airline competition, an improvement in ground transportation infrastructure and rising consumer incomes. In 2012, Colombia's transportation retail value grew by 9% to reach Col$31.3 trillion. Colombia's transportation industry has shown strong recovery since the economic downturn in 2008; transportation retail value only grew by 1% that year. Since then Colombia has seen retail value growth from...
Euromonitor International's Transportation in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Transportation by Category, Transportation by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Transportation market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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