Recently Released Market Study: Travel and Tourism in Portugal

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Travel and Tourism in Portugal", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- The Portuguese travel and tourism market has shown strong resilience in the face of the economic crisis which has affected both Portugal and the rest of the EU. While the decline in Portuguese consumers' purchasing power has hampered outgoing tourism flow, Portuguese tourists have increasingly opted for domestic trips. In addition, efforts to promote Portuguese travel and tourism abroad have been successful in attracting foreign tourists. This enabled travel and tourism to perform more strongly...
Euromonitor International's Travel and Tourism in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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