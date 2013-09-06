Recently Released Market Study: TrendBites: Issue 10, July 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "TrendBites: Issue 10, July 2013" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- TrendBites features exclusive analyst commentary and insight on 10 of the most important stories currently shaping the industry.
Scope of this Report
- Stay on top of important trends and developments with this timely, concise wrap-up of the latest industry news.
- Gain unique perspective from analysts who deliver thought-provoking commentary on the most significant CPG events.
Report Highlights
In this issue, Diageo recruits John Travolta, Unilever trials weather-based advertising, and snails become the next big thing in beauty.
Keywords: wine, simplicity, novice, snail, beauty, anti-aging, Unilever, Magnum, impulse, can, packaging, aseptic, Starbucks, Dannon, Danone, yogurt, Diageo, innovation, Dolmio, meal kit, ready meal, cachaca, Brazil, repositioning, labeling, printing, Sapporo, beer.
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Reasons to Get this Report
- What is the industry talking about right now?
- What do industry analysts have to say about the latest CPG developments?
About Fast Market Research
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- TrendBites: Issue 01, March 2013
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