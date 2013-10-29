Recently published research from Timetric, "Trends and Opportunities in Mexico Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- "Trends and Opportunities in Mexico Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the Mexican insurance industry covering its key trends and drives and market size. It provides insights into the growth prospects, for the personal accident and health insurance market and sub segments such as personal accident, travel insurance, health insurance and non life health insurance. This report provides detailed analysis of various distribution channels in the personal accident and health insurance market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Mexico:
- It provides historical values for the Mexican personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Mexico personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Mexico
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Mexico insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Mexico personal accident and health insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Mexico insurance market
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