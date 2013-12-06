Recently Released Market Study: Turkey Oil & Gas Report Q1 2014

New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "Turkey Oil & Gas Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Turkey will remain heavily dependent upon oil and gas imports for the foreseeable future. However, its role as a critical energy transit hub between Western and Emerging Europe, the Middle East, the Caspian and Russia provides it with a unique form of leverage and makes it a key player in the global energy market. The decision to proceed with the TAP and TANAP natural gas pipelines cements Turkey's position as a critical transit country, and also secures 6bcm of new supplies for Turkey's domestic market.
There is also upside potential to the country's domestic energy production in the form of Black Sea reserves and unconventionals, including shale, although it is too early for either to be factored into our forecasts. Mounting investment into exploration activities underscores the government's growing commitment to increasing its own domestic resource base.
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The main trends and developments we highlight for Turkey's oil and gas sector are:
- The passing of the revised Petroleum Law (No.5486) highlights a significant step in Turkey's strategy to increase domestic oil and gas production. The new law creates a more level playing field by removing TPAO's privileged position in the Turkish upstream and improving licensing conditions in the country.
- Turkey's improving relationship with Iraqi Kurdistan, while disgruntling Baghdad, is providing a potentially major new source of imports. Iraq already exports oil to Turkey via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline; however, new pipelines connecting Kurdistan directly with Turkey could deliver a further 200,000b/d of oil by the end of 2014. Furthermore, a 10bcm gas supply agreement was made between the Turkish Government and Genel Energy, which owns the 100bcm Miran gas field in Kurdistan.
- Turkey remains a key player as major market for Eastern Mediterranean gas. Diplomatic relations with Israel have improved over the year, while talks with Cyprus are becoming increasingly pragmatic. A continued pragmatic relationship between the three partners will be key in order for Turkey to diversify its gas supply, and Israel and Cyprus to benefit from sales.
- After years of deliberations the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has been selected to carry Azeri natural gas from the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) into Europe. Turkey will be a core transit country, responsible for delivering about 10bcm of gas to Europe via TANAP and which will connect to TAP on the border to Greece. TANAP will also connect to the existing Turkish gas transmission system and will transport 6bcm of gas for domestic use. The pipeline has been designed to nearly double in capacity over eight years to 31bn cubic metres (bcm) if the demand scenario for such volumes evolves.
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