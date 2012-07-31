Recently Released Market Study: Turkey Tourism Report Q3 2012

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- The Turkey Tourism Report examines the latest performance of the tourism sector and looks at its longterm potential. The rate of growth in foreign tourism broadly slowed during 2011, after an impressive start earlier in the year (probably boosted by the Arab Spring, which affected tourism rivals in the region such as Egypt and Tunisia), but remained strong at just under 10% compared with 2010.
In the short term, BMI anticipates a sharp slowdown in the sector, mainly due to extremely weak economic conditions in the eurozone - a major source region. Also, regional political instability, particular the situation escalating in Syria, which has a border with Turkey, is likely to deter visitors. This represents a reversal of fortunes for Turkey, as BMI believes that the sector benefited from the regional instability in 2011.
Provisional figures for January-April 2012 show a decline of just under 6% year-on-year (y-o-y) in foreign visitor arrivals. (It should be noted that during the base period in 2011, there was significant growth of over 21% y-o-y in arrivals). Notably, out of the top-10 source markets, there was a substantial fall in arrivals from Iran and Syria (-42% and -32% y-o-y respectively), while the key source market, Germany, provided a 6% fall. Visitors from Europe as a whole fell by 5% y-o-y, though there was slight positive growth in the number of arrivals from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In the hospitality sector, provisional data for Q112 show a 7% y-o-y fall in room nights sold. Foreign tourist nights, accounting for 65% of the total, fell by a sizeable 11% compared with Q111, but domestic tourist nights were up slightly.
Over the last quarter BMI have revised the following forecasts and views:
- Although BMI expected growth in foreign arrivals to slow this year, poor data for the first four months of 2012 have contributed to a revised growth forecast of 2.5% for 2012, down from 6.1% previously. BMI has also reduced the forecast for 2013 from 7.8% to 6.0%.
- BMI's eurozone real GDP growth forecast for 2012 has been lowered slightly to -0.6% from -0.5%, rising to only 1.0% growth (down from 1.2% previously) in 2013. For Russia, the second most important source market (and of growing relative importance), BMI has revised up the growth forecast for 2012 to 3.4%.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Australia Tourism Report Q3 2012
- Chile Tourism Report Q3 2012
- Egypt Tourism Report Q3 2012
- Hong Kong Tourism Report Q3 2012
- Romania Tourism Report Q3 2012
- Malaysia Tourism Report Q3 2012
- Singapore Tourism Report Q3 2012
- Thailand Tourism Report Q3 2012
- Vietnam Tourism Report Q3 2012
- Costa Rica Tourism Report Q3 2012