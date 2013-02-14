Recently Released Market Study: UK Annual Forecasts 2012-17: Furniture & Floorcoverings

New Retailing research report from Verdict Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Furniture & floorcoverings has been one of the hardest hit sectors in the downturn due to the stagnant housing market and shoppers shying away from major purchases. We forecast that the market grows again in 2014 as shoppers move house and conditions improve. However, once the initial demand is over, growth will slow and retailers will need to work hard to stimulate demand in a replacement cycle.
Scope
- Utilise our strategies for success to improve performance and gain a insight into what issues will impact furniture & floorcoverings future.
- Strategically plan product mix to maximise sales with forecasts and analysis for a number of categories within the market up to 2017.
- Understanding better how furniture & floorcoverings specialists will perform over the next five years in sales, store numbers, space and densities.
Report Highlights
During the forecast period, kitchens are set to be the sub-sector which achieves the strongest growth, as shoppers install a new kitchen either before moving out - to increase its asking price and its chances of selling - or after moving in. Years of weak comparatives as kitchens were deferred until conditions improve amplifies its performance.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The floorcoverings market is set to return to growth in 2014, with a 2.0% uplift and is fueled by hard floorcoverings as shoppers re-fit their kitchens and replace the floor at the same time. This recovery will gather pace and peak in 2016 when more shoppers replace their carpets when rooms with carpets in, such as living rooms, are redecorated.
Independent specialists in both furniture & floorcoverings are set to lose share between 2012 and 2017 as the larger specialists benefit more once the market improves with their lower prices and wider ranges. These retailers also benefit from shoppers using them for bigger purchases for fear of the retailer collapsing before receiving their goods.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How big is the furniture & floorcoverings market, how will it change over the next five years and what will drive this difference?
- When will growth return to the sub-categories in furniture & floorcoverings and how will they perform over the next five years?
- Which products and events will be driving growth and which channels are set to gain a greater share of the market?
- What are the key issues that will impede or maximise future growth opportunities?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- UK Annual Forecasts 2010-15: Furniture & Floorcoverings
- Furniture and Floorcoverings Retailing in Egypt
- Furniture and Floorcoverings Retailing in Argentina
- Furniture and Floorcoverings Retailing in Belgium
- Furniture and Floorcoverings Retailing in Bulgaria
- Furniture and Floorcoverings Retailing in India
- Furniture and Floorcoverings Retailing in Japan
- Furniture and Floorcoverings Retailing in Italy
- Furniture and Floorcoverings Retailing in Croatia
- Furniture and Floorcoverings Retailing in Hong Kong