Recently Released Market Study: UK Annual Forecasts 2012-17: Homewares

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Verdict Research: Retail Futures provides dynamic, accurate forecasts for the homewares market. Data includes market demand and price pressures - with full explanation of assumptions made - every year to 2017. The sub-sectors forecasted within homewares include textiles & soft furnishings and household hardware & lighting
Scope
- Plan your pricing strategies by understanding the course inflation will take over the next five years in the two homewares sub-sectors
- Develop your decision making around accurate forecasts for each homewares sub-sector and understand which sub-sectors have the most growth potential
- Create long term business plans based on impact of economic factors on homewares, and how these are set to change over the next two years
- Plan for the future by analysing upcoming events which will have an impact on homewares expenditure
Report Highlights
Growth in homewares is linked closely to the UK housing market, which remains largely suppressed both in terms of average values and transaction volumes. While the housing market is weak, growth will remain difficult for homewares retailers as they try to encourage shoppers with restricted budgets so spend on discretionary purchases
Non-specialists are continuing to make their mark on the homewares market, as high footfall into stores, and relevant fashionable ranges provide avenues for growth. While grocers command large amounts of share, their non-food expansion has slowed in recent years, as high fuel prices have prevented shoppers from visiting out of town stores
Dunelm Mill has overtaken longstanding leader John Lewis at the top of the homewares market. Dunelm has focused on store openings, as well as tailoring its ranges to suit a broad range of customers. Its focus on value for money has remained relevant with shoppers throughout the downturn, and resulted in impressive sales increases
Reasons to Get this Report
- When will volumes recover, and which way is inflation going to head?
- What can I do to ensure I am in a good position for the coming five years, protecting profitability and driving sales growth?
- What are the key product categories to focus on over the coming years, and which are best left alone?
