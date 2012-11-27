Recently Released Market Study: UK Beer Market Insights 2012

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "UK Beer Market Insights 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- A detailed market research report on the UK beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises high level market research data on the UK beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
In October the industry welcomed a 50% cut in duty for beer with an abv of less than 2.8%; this represents a big opportunity to boost profit margins for brewers and retailers alike.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The on-trade channel endured a terrible year in 2010, with the decline accelerated due to the cold weather at the start and end of the year.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The UK Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the UK Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011 plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for ten major brewers.
This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.
Key Market Issues
The UK economy stagnated and the industry had to tolerate a rise in VAT, to 20%, and an excise hike of 7.2%.
In Northern Ireland, sales dropped by nearly8% as cross border trade with the Republic of Ireland slowed.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CandC GROUP PLC, CARLSBERG UK LTD, DIAGEO GREAT BRITAIN, GREENE KING PLC, HEINEKEN UK, A-BINBEV UK (formerly INBEV UK), MARSTON'S PLC, MILLER BRANDS UK, MOLSON COORS BREWERS (UK) LTD, WELLS and YOUNG'S BREWING COMPANY, Adnams Plc, Budweiser Budvar UK Ltd, Cobra Beer UK, Daniel Thwaites Plc, Fuller, Smith and Turner Plc, Hall and Woodhouse, Shepherd Neame Ltd, Wadworth and Co Ltd
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Beer Market Insights 2012
- Russia Beer Market Insights 2012
- Ukraine Beer Market Insights 2012
- USA Beer Market Insights 2012
- Slovenia Beer Market Insights 2012
- Columbia Beer Market Insights 2012
- Estonia Beer Market Insights 2012
- Sweden Beer Market Insights 2012
- Croatia Beer Market Insights 2012
- Turkey Beer Market Insights 2012