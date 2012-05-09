Recently Released Market Study: UK Motorcycle Insurance 2012

New Financial Services research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- The report includes a discussion of the performance of the major motorcycle insurance competitors, providing data on GWP and market share. It puts this data into context with a discussion of key market issues, and also features a discussion of advertising trends that point towards competitor strategies and market focus.
Report Scope:
- The latest data and market research including information on market size, the number and type of registered motorcycles, and drivers behind claims.
- Insight into advertising expenditure and distribution trends in the market.
- An understanding of the competitive environment and the impact key players are having on the motorcycle insurance market.
- Forecasts of the market's GWP growth until 2016, based on industry interviews, secondary research and in-house expertise.
Report Highlights
The number of newly registered motorcycles dipped in 2011 by 2.2%; from 100,100 to 97,900. This continued the decline in new motorcycles year-on-year since 2008, illustrated by the CAGR for 2007-11f of -9.6%. This is perhaps not a surprising trend as consumer spending power has been squeezed.
Groupama was the third largest insurer by GWP in 2010, with an 11.8% share of the market. GWP increased by 1.6% from GBP19.5m to GBP19.8m as market share expanded by 0.9%. The Group's announcement in January 2012 that its UK private insurance arm is to be sold, including Carole Nash, has stirred uncertainty over the future shape of the market.
Scooters accounted for 34.4% of motorcycles registered for the first time in 2011; up by 4.3 percentage points on 2010. This is due to the economy and convenience they offer via insurance premiums, road taxes and fuel savings as well as parking and traffic considerations.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- How has the motorcycle insurance market changed in the last year and how is it forecast to perform in the next five years?
- What are the latest trends in the profile of the motorcycle parc and how is this likely to affect the insurance market?
- Who are the leading motorcycle insurance providers and how have they performed in the last year?
