Recently Released Market Study: UK Pensions Innovations 2012

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- The UK pensions market will alter significantly post 2012 as new pensions reforms are implemented. Consumers continue to lack funding for retirement and are opposed to saving for the future. This report will analyze the core competences of pension providers, the challenges they face to remain dynamic and how regulation is predicted to affect both the market and the end consumer.
Scope
- Identify and effectively target consumer needs from pension providers.
- Enhance knowledge of how pensions reform will either threaten or innovate the market.
- Provides analysis of the key pension products, including how the economic climate will affect consumer demand for the product.
- Key competitor benchmarking analysing how providers are utilizing the opportunities available to them to innovate their product offering.
Report Highlights
The pensions market has witnessed a positive year on year growth rate of 8.4% in the individual pensions market and 5.2% in the group pensions market, suggesting that growth is possible despite negative attitudes towards pensions holding.
Demand for the product relies heavily on consumers' attitudes towards the product as well as on the macroeconomic environment of the industry. The circumstances surrounding consumer engagement will differ between affluence and the market will see demand increase the more the consumer has to protect.
Auto-enrolment for SME businesses has been postponed further to 2017, with many industry figures pessimistic about their involvement ever being made compulsory as the UK struggles to recover from the recession.
- How pension providers can effectively innovate their business structure in order to adapt to changing consumer needs from pension reforms.
- In depth analysis of the distribution channels and how pension reform will drive or inhibit various channels.
- Access Datamonitor's forecasts for the market, gaining valuable insight of how the pensions sector is set to develop.
