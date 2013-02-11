Recently Released Market Study: UK SME Insurance 2012: Market Dynamics & Opportunities

Fast Market Research recommends "UK SME Insurance 2012: Market Dynamics & Opportunities" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- The incredibly competitive SME market is still evolving as insurers master fast-flow distribution strategies for commercial products. Considered positioning of SME propositions are vital when difficult current economic conditions and a mature market mean insurer ambitions to achieve marked growth will likely come at the cost of rivals' business.
Scope
- Target prospects emerging from shifts in the shape of the SME market and changes in product penetration rates.
- Develop strategies to attack opportunities arising from the key concerns of SMEs.
Report Highlights
Director's and officers' liability insurance saw a marked increase in purchase rates between 2011 and 2012 according to Datamonitor research, suggesting an opportunity for insurers to expand in the market.
Damage to business reputation and customer data loss are the key concerns for SMEs, providing a great opportunity for cyber insurance products targeted at this market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- How large is the SME insurance market and what potential business can be won by business size segment?
- What insurance opportunities are emerging from the concerns of SMEs or growth in particular trade sectors?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- UK SME Insurance 2012
- The Insurance Industry in Jordan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Trends and Opportunities in the Jordanian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- UK SME Insurance 2012: Competitive Dynamics
- UK SME Insurance 2012: Distribution Dynamics
- Trends and Opportunities in the Jordanian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the Jordanian Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- The Insurance Industry in Sweden, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in Vietnam, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Greece, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016