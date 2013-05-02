Recently published research from GlobalData, "Underground Gas Storage Industry Outlook in North America, 2013 - Details of All Operating and Planned Gas Storage Sites to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- GlobalData's energy offering, "Underground Gas Storage Industry Outlook in North America, 2013 - Details of All Operating and Planned Gas Storage Sites to 2017" is the essential source for industry data and information relating to the gas storage industry in North America. It provides asset level information relating to active and planned gas storage facilities in North America. The profiles of major companies operating in the North American underground gas storage industry are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.
Scope
- Updated information relating to all active and planned underground gas storage sites
- Provides information on gas storage specifications like type of gas storage site, Working gas Capacity, Total Storage Capacity and maximum Withdrawal Rate
- Provides operator information for all active and planned underground gas storage sites
- Identifies key trends and issues in the gas storage industry
- Information on the top companies in the sector including business description, strategic analysis. Key companies covered are Union Gas Limited, Southern California Gas Company and Consumers Energy Company
- Strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.
- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned gas storage sites in North America
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global underground gas storage industry
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of latest capacity data
- Assess your competitor's gas storage sites and their capacity
- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.
- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.
- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in North America.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Union Gas Limited, Southern California Gas Company, Consumers Energy Company
