Recently Released Market Study: Understanding India's Regional Health Markets

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Critical information and statistics on national and regional health infrastructure and provision. An essential source of detailed key business data on this fast growing economy.
Understanding India's Regional Health Markets lets you explore regional Indian markets to make a practical evaluation of opportunity and risk. Whether you are manufacturing or distributing locally, working through subsidiaries/partners or just assessing the potential, this fascinating report is a must-have resource to fully appreciate the diverse regional health environments in India.
Identifying opportunities in India's rapidly expanding health economy requires detailed knowledge of the economic performance, health infrastructure and health personnel distribution at a state/territory level. Being able to see that in the context of neighbouring provinces and the national picture brings focus to areas of opportunity and need.
Any assessment of India's health provision must consider the huge variations to be found in such a geographically diverse country where the population is distributed over 644,278 cities, towns and villages. Key questions asked and answered by this report include:
How is the population and wealth distributed?
Which states and territories produce the highest levels of GDP?
What is the primary and secondary health infrastructure in each region?
How is healthcare delivered?
What is the role played by private/government health provision at state level?
Which regions are better provided for and which still need investment?
Rich in statistics, charts and maps, this new 110-page report Understanding Regional Indian Health Markets takes you further into understanding the dynamic Indian regional health sector. A comprehensive introduction sets the national scene while summary data for each state/territory highlights the key economic characteristics and health infrastructure. Comparative statistics are provided for each state/territory and can be seen in the light of national averages.
Setting the scene
India's 1.21 billion population is distributed across 35 states and union territories, and is growing at 1.6% a year. In terms of landmass, India is approximately one third the size of the USA. India has an established mainly urban middle class but the bulk of the rest of the population have little by way of income and resources.
As with many emerging markets a divide is opening up between the urban and rural population. This is exacerbated in India where, despite there being over 45 cities with more than 1 million inhabitants, the majority of the population live rurally in over 638,000 villages - many of them remote and difficult to access. The impact on key health indicators, such as infant mortality, can be clearly seen and despite per capita health spending more than doubling in the last 10 years there is some way to go.
