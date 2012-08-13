Recently Released Market Study: Understanding Russia's Regional Health Markets

Recently published research from Espicom Business Intelligence, "Understanding Russia's Regional Health Markets", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Russia is a nation of huge economic contrasts. The country has generated a great deal of mineral wealth yet spends a comparatively small amount of GDP on health, at 5.6% in 2010. The Russian health system, in the main, remains outmoded and undercapitalized. But things are changing.
Any assessment of Russia must consider the recent improvements, ambitious plans and the challenges that are influencing the development of the health market and answer key questions such as:
How is the population and wealth regionally distributed?
Which provinces produce the highest levels of GDP?
To what degree does Moscow skew analysis of Russia's financial and health infrastructure?
What is the primary and secondary health infrastructure in each region?
How is healthcare delivered?
What is the changing role played by private health provision?
Which regions are better provided for and which still need investment?
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Identifying opportunities in Russia's expanding health economy requires detailed knowledge of the economic performance and health infrastructure at a regional level. Being able to see that in the context of the neighbouring districts/regions as well as the national picture, brings focus to areas of opportunity and need.
Rich in statistics, charts and maps, this new 354-page report from Espicom Understanding Russia's Regional Health Markets takes you further into understanding the national and regional health environments.
Snapshots on the Russian health market
The Russian Federation is the largest country in the world, with a land area of over 17 million square kilometres, encompassing eleven time zones. After the breakup of the USSR in 1991, the Russian Federation retained over 75% of the USSR's total land area and 51% of its population.
The population of Russia was estimated at 142.9 million in 2010, an increase of 0.71% over 2009. Prior to 2010 growth rate remained negative, decreasing by an average of 0.4% each year since 1999.
Non-communicable diseases that are related to unhealthy lifestyles remain a major problem in Russia. Over 9 million deaths could be avoided each year. Often the risk factors lie with smoking, alcohol abuse, the use of saturated fat and excessive salt intake.
Smoking is a major cause of ill health. There were 54.2 million cases of respiratory disease (24.0% of the total) and 32.4 million cases of circulatory disease (14.3%). Unsurprisingly, the leading site for new cancer cases in males was the trachea, bronchus & lung, with 46,400 cases, or 19.5% of the total.
Russia spent 5.6% of GDP on healthcare in 2010, equal to US$82.4 billion, or US$581 per capita. Just over 62% of this was in the public sector, worth US$51.1 billion or US$361 per capita. The government intends to gradually increase public healthcare spending to 6-7% of GDP as part of its ambitious plans to improve the health of the Russian people.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Understanding South Korean Regional Health Markets
- Understanding Regional Chinese Health Markets
- Cardinal Health, Inc. Market Share Analysis
- Understanding India's Regional Health Markets
- Carestream Health, Inc. Market Share Analysis
- Molnlycke Health Care AB Market Share Analysis
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Global Drug Stores and Health and Beauty Stores Market Size and Forecast to 2015
- LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Regional Overview: Consumer Health Trends in Asia Pacific