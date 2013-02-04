Recently Released Market Study: Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Turkey

Fast Market Research recommends "Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Turkey" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Despite 1% volume growth recorded in 2011, the category recorded 6% in current value terms as Turkish consumers increasingly preferred branded products available through organised retailing channels.
Euromonitor International's Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Nightwear, Swimwear, Underwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
