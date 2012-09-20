Recently Released Market Study: United States Information Technology Report Q3 2012

New Computer Technology market report from Business Monitor International: "United States Information Technology Report Q3 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- BMI View: USA IT spending is expected to reach US$558bn in 2012, up 5.5%, with BMI upwardly revising its forecast due to macroeconomic factors. Overall moderate growth in budgets is expected but much depends on the economic situation. Despite a drive to cut expenses across government, many public sector organisations have appeared willing to continue to spend on IT. US businesses remain cautious, but there is pent-up demand from projects delayed as a result of the economic situation and cloud computing is expected to be increasingly important.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$142bn in 2011 to US$147bn in 2012, +3.6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, but parts shortages could continue to restrain growth in H112. Software sales: US$153bn in 2011 to US$163bn in 2012, +6.4% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, but more investment is expected in utility software and serviced-orientated architectures rather than traditionally packaged PC software.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
IT services sales: US$235bn in 2011 to US$249bn in 2012, +6.0% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged with an increasing share of IT budgets being earmarked for newer solutions such as virtualisation and cloud computing.
Risk/Reward Ratings: The USA's score was 76.25 out of 100.0. The USA ranks first in our latest Americas RRR table, ahead of Canada, as well as Latin American giants such as Brazil and Mexico. The country ranking was secured by its global highest Industry Rewards score of 82.50, while its rating was also boosted a relatively high Country Rewards score of 90.00.
Key Trends & Developments
- In December 2011, the federal Office of Management and Budget officially launched a programme, which will enable contractors to sell cloud solutions to the federal government, starting in June 2012. In 2012 there are expected to be many more contracts for provision of cloud services, following contracts awarded in 2011 by New York and Los Angeles, and the General Services Administration (GSA) of the federal government. The recession may have had a lasting effect on the IT market by encouraging consideration of cloud computing models such as SaaS.
- IT vendors will be concerned when it comes to the effect of the ongoing US federal deficit issue and the failure of politicians to agree a deficit reduction programme. If automatic federal spending cuts kick in during the next fiscal year, this could hit IT projects. The November 2012 elections will also create uncertainty about the trajectory of future government IT spending.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Kingdom Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- United Arab Emirates Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- United States Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012
- Slovenia Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Valero Energy Corporation Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- United States Surgical Equipment Market Outlook to 2018- Electrosurgical Devices, Hand Instruments and Surgical Sutures
- NuStar Energy L.P. Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- United States Power Report Q3 2012
- Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- United States Agribusiness Report Q3 2012