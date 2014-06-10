Fast Market Research recommends "United States Metals Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- BMI View: We maintain a modest though positive outlook for the US metals sector over our five-year forecast period . Our constructive US macroeconomic outlook underpins our view that metal production and consumption should see modest growth . However, we anticipate total production and consumption levels will remain below pre-crisis levels through 2018. For 2014 , we expect the country's improving economic outlook, particularly in the construction , oil & gas, and automotive sectors , will drive the sector .
Our forecast for average annual real GDP growth of 2.5% from 2014 to 2018 underpins our view that the metal sector will see modest growth over a multi-year period. Gains in non-residential construction, automotive production, and oil and gas investment, should lead to steady, albeit low, demand growth for refined metal products. However, elevated inventories, weak foreign demand, and increased competition from cheap imports will limit production growth.
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We expect the US to continue importing significant quantities of refined metals, such as aluminium, copper, and zinc, as well as bauxite ore. Though the US exports some metal, we expect that the bulk of metals sector production will be used for domestic consumption rather than for export abroad. We also note that domestic US companies will dominate production of their respective metals, although laws on foreign ownership of US based companies enables some foreign companies to operate as well, with various foreign steel firms maintaining US operations.
Metal-Intensive Industry To Support Demand
We expect metals consumption in the US will be driven largely by growth in the construction, auto, and oil and gas sectors. The construction industry is forecast to grow by 0.7% on average per annum through to 2018, with the auto industry expanding 2.9% on average. Non-residential construction will...
The United States Metals Report has been researched at source, and features latest-available data for steel, aluminium and other major globally-traded commodities. Our analysis covers all primary indicators, including production, exports and price, with our forecasts underpinned by Business Monitor International (BMI)'s macroeconomists global economic outlook. The report analyses trends and prospects and critically evaluates latest industry news, trends and regulatory developments in United States.
BMI's United States Metals Report provides industry professionals and strategists, sector analysts, business investors, trade associations and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the metals industry in United States.
Key Benefits
- Benchmark BMI's independent metals industry forecasts for United States to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the United States metals market.
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