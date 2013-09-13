Recently Released Market Study: Varian Medical Device Company Intelligence Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Varian Medical Device Company Intelligence Report" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Varian Medical Systems (Varian or VMS) claims to be the world's leading designer and manufacturer of equipment and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery and brachytherapy. The company is also one of the top suppliers of proton therapy solutions. In addition, Varian designs, manufactures, sells and services X-ray tubes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); replacement X-ray tubes; and flat panel digital image detectors for filmless X-ray imaging for use in medical, dental, veterinary, scientific and industrial applications. Furthermore, VMS designs and manufactures linear accelerators, digital image detectors, image processing software and image detection products for security and inspection purposes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Varian Medical Systems Medical Device Company Report provides a full review of the company's medical device activities, from its origins to its latest corporate activity, including mergers and acquisitions, agreements, divestitures and litigation. Sections are also included on products, corporate strategy and R&D.
Whatever your interest or involvement, evaluating the performance, success, failures and developments of medical companies is critical. Espicom's Medical Device Company Reports have been regularly published for over 20 years, and these critically acclaimed and respected management reports provide a complete review of leading players in the field.
Key Benefits
Evaluate competitive threats
Maximise product and market opportunities
Identify collaborators and strategic partners
Understand the operating market environment
Benchmark your performance against competitors
Coverage Overview
Key contact information
Introduction to Varian Medical Systems and its current activities
Summary of its financial performance
Key recent events in an "at a glance" format
Strategic Focus
The company's aims and its areas of focus
Financial Review
Current year and annual financial data, including revenue breakdowns by product area and geographic region (if available)
Table providing in-depth five-year financial analysis
Employee data, including breakdown by company division and geographic location
Product Overview
Core product areas, key brands, product approvals and launches
Identifies the company's major competitors
Research and Development
How much has been invested in R&D?
Where is the research based?
What alliances and agreements does Varian Medical Systems have and with whom?
Manufacturing and Distribution
Identifying the company's manufacturing locations
Sales and marketing facilities
Agreements
With whom has Varian Medical Systems reached agreements and what do they involve?
Key contracts awarded
Mergers and Acquisitions
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