New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Saudi Arabia's market for vegetable and animal oils and fats enjoys average annual growth of 22% over 2007-2012 due to increasing health and wellness trend and aggressive marketing campaigns by local producers and retailers. Saudi Arabia heavily reliant on imports of oils and fats, which claim 96% of demand in 2012. Over 2007-2012 Kingdom's industry of oils and fats sees 20% CAGR as growth is slightly hindered by rising raw materials' prices. Industry heavily concentrated, served by almost 500 entities, with three leading players generating 60% of production. Industry expected to see 10% CAGR over 2013-2018 thanks to favourable population trends and health awareness in Saudi Arabia.
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This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1514. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1514 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Crude Oils and Fats, Margarine, Refined Oils and Fats.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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