Recently Released Market Study: Vegetables in the United Kingdom

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Vegetables in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Fresh vegetables showed minimal volume growth in 2012, in line with the CAGR between 2012 and 2017. The positive side of that growth comes from tomatoes, which had another year of growth of 2%. Less positive was the 1% decline in cauliflowers and broccoli, which suffers from their perception as being an older, more traditional and less exciting category of vegetables.
Euromonitor International's Vegetables in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cauliflowers and broccoli, Maize, Onion, Other Vegetables, Tomatoes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vegetables market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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