New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Vending in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Vending machines, besides notes, also receive coins, but in 2012 Banco de La Republica launched new coins of Col$50, Col$100, Col$200 and Col$500. Although the old coins will continue circulating along with the new ones for a long period, this will have an impact on machine owners, who will have to make changes to adapt the machines for them to also receive the new coins. However, sales through the channel will not be affected as the changes can be made gradually.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Vending industry in Colombia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
If you're in the Vending industry in Colombia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Vending in Colombia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- Who are the leading retailers in Colombia?
- Is vending being aided by consumers' desire to eat on the go?
- Are vending operators broadening their product range to drive sales?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Hot Drinks Vending, Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Products Vending, Tobacco Products Vending, Traditional Toys and Games Vending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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