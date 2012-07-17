Recently Released Market Study: Vending in Germany

Fast Market Research recommends "Vending in Germany" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- Vending continued to decline in 2011, dragged down by the 8% value decrease of tobacco products vending. Tobacco products remained the largest category within vending, but registered an important decline in volume and value sales due to the new legislation regarding legal smoking age, limiting younger people to buy cigarettes.
Euromonitor International's Vending in Germany report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Products Vending, Tobacco Products Vending, Toys and Games Vending, Unpackaged Drinks Vending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vending market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vending Machines in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Vending Machines in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Vending Machines in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Global Vending Machines Market Size and Forecast to 2015
- Vending Machines in the G8 to 2015: Market Guide
- Vending Machines in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Vending Machines in Eastern Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Vending Machines in Latin America to 2015: Market Guide
- Vending Machines in Emerging Asia to 2015: Market Guide
- Vending Machines in Emerging Europe to 2015: Market Guide