Recently Released Market Study: Vietnam Iced/Rtd Tea Drinks Category Profile

Fast Market Research recommends "Vietnam Iced/Rtd Tea Drinks Category Profile" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- A competitively priced comprehensive overview of the Iced/RTD Tea market.
Summary
Why was the report written?
Iced/RTD Tea Category Profile reports provide a comprehensive overview of the Iced/RTD Tea markets. Compiled from Canadean's Category Profile series the reports offer a cost effective way of quickly gaining an understanding of the industries dynamics and structure.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Category Profiles report series provides an analysis of category trends in the current landscape - looking at both the key current and emerging trends
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The Iced/RTD Tea Drinks Category Profiles report series provides an analysis of the drivers behind category performance in the respective markets, covering for example the impact of the economic environment, rising/falling consumer disposable income levels, pricing challenges, health/wellness trend etc
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Iced/RTD Tea Category Profile reports 2012 comprise of data tables, charts and supporting text. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. The Iced/RTD Tea Category Profile reports provide an invaluable guide to latest trends.
Scope
Data includes consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011 plus forecasts to 2015.
Percentage markets shares are provided including segmentation data, packaging dataand distribution 2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts.
Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.
A market valuation is provided and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
About Fast Market Research
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