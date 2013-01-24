Recently Released Market Study: Wi-Fi Direct Solutions and Applications

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Wi-Fi Direct Solutions and Applications", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- WiFi Direct allows devices to communicate directly with each other using methods similar to traditional WiFi without the reliance upon a central access point. Instead, the devices use a "Software Access Point" (Soft AP). When two devices get within close range of each other the users can merely push a button which will allow the devices to communicate directly with one another and negotiate which device will act as the access point rather than using a central access point.
This research evaluates several WiFi Direct use cases for various application types. The most often envisioned application type, person-to-person, represents end-users sharing data/content such as transferring photographs from one user to the other. However, there are other key application types analyzed in this report.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In the person-to-device application type, the user will communicate with another WiFi Direct capable device for communications such as printing a file on their smartphone to the target device. In the reverse direction the device, a Blu-Ray player, will communicate with the user by 'pushing' the video to the user's tablet device.
Our research also examines public (as opposed to privately controlled) use cases and application types. In a public application scenario, for example, the end-user will communicate with a public movie kiosk to download a movie to their smartphone. Conversely, the public device may 'push' data to smartphones in the vicinity.
Target Audience:
- WiFi service providers
- Cellular network operators
- WiFi infrastructure providers
- Wireless application developers
- Computing and wireless device companies
Companies in Report:
- BROADCOM CORPORATION
- FUJITSU LTD
- HEWLETT-PACKARD COMPANY
- HTC CORPORATION
- INTEL CORPORATION
- JVC KENWOOD HOLDINGS
- LG ELECTRONICS
- MOTOROLA MOBILITY
- QUALCOMM ATHEROS
- SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities
- Wireless Communication Chipsets (Wi-Fi/WLAN, Wireless Display/Video (HD & WHDI), Mobile WiMAX & LTE (4G), ZigBee, 802.11, 802.15.4 & 802.16) Market in Consumer Electronics & Automation Applications, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Carrier WiFi and Small Cells in LTE & Beyond: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2012 - 2017
- Real-time Location Services (RTLS): Applications, Services, and Company Analysis
- Public Safety LTE: Applications, Market Players and Forecasts 2011 - 2015
- Mobile Applications and Widgets: Portable Applications on Mobile Platforms, Fifth Edition
- Broadband Wireless Solutions and Market Opportunities
- LTE Support of the Smart-grid Solutions, Applications, and Market Outlook
- Market Opportunity: Super WiFi
- WiMAX Solutions and Market Opportunities