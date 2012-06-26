Recently Released Market Study: Wind Energy Industry in South Africa - Ready to Take Off

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Wind Energy Industry in South Africa - Ready to Take Off", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- South African wind energy is poised for large growth. The country has large wind potential, economy is growing, and the government is also promoting the use of renewable energy. The current electricity supply is dominated by coal, which accounts for close to 90% of the total capacity. However, coal generation is marred with issues such as price hikes and emissions. Therefore, the country will have to explore additional sources of power such as gas and renewable energy. Wind power has tremendous potential, but tapping this increasingly attractive source requires encouraging and consistently supportive policy mechanisms. With favorable FITs, investment sops, incentives for wind energy projects and investments in supportive infrastructure, the wind industry in South Africa can be considered a promising business market. We estimate the market will grow even beyond the government's current target and reach 10.7 GW by 2030.
Scope
The scope of report includes -
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- The report Analyse the future economic growth of South Africa
- It covers "Ease of Doing Business" in comparision with other developing countries.
- Covers electricity demand analysis forecast up to 2030,
- Analyse the Integrated resources potential (IRP targets)
- Analyse the untapped Wind Resource Potential
- Provides an insight on domestic manufacturing development
- Provided wind capacity forecast
Reasons to Get this Report
- The report provides the analysis on market out look for wind power development for the period up to 2030.
- It provides the key insight of the wind market of the South Africa
- It provide the analysis on "Ease of Doing Business Analysis with comparative analysis with other developing"
- It provides Electricity demand analysis forecast up to 2030
- It provides the historical wind development and future forecast for the wind
- It provides an insight on domestic manufacturing development
- It provides an insight on Integrated resources potential (IRP targets)
- It provides an insight on untapped wind resource potential
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Nuclear Energy - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Renewable Energy Investment Trends in Emerging Nations - Capacity & Generation, Deal Value & Volume, Comparative Analysis to 2020
- Suzlon Energy Limited (SUZLON) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Refining Industry Outlook to 2015 - Global Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Planned Refineries
- Refining Industry Outlook, 2011 - Global Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Planned Refineries to 2015
- Siemens AG (SIE) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Siemens AG (SIE) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Pipeline Industry to 2015 - Energy Demand in Asia Pacific and Uptake of Unconventional Gas Driving Growth
- Global Planned Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry, 2011 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Planned Oil and Chemical Terminals to 2015
- Siemens AG (SIE) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile