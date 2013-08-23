Recently Released Market Study: Wipes in Norway

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Wipes are not generally seen as eco-friendly products and they cannot be replaced with more sustainable alternatives. In many other areas, such products have limited demand. However, the convenience of wipes has trumped these concerns and strong growth was observed across most areas in 2012. Consumers are looking for cleaning and personal care solutions that are more convenient and faster to use and are mostly brushing aside ecological concerns. With that said, many consumers are still looking...
Euromonitor International's Wipes in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wipes in Japan
- Wipes in Iran
- Wipes in Serbia
- Wipes in Poland
- Wipes in Tunisia
- Wipes in Mexico
- Wipes in Georgia
- Wipes in Belgium
- Wipes in Ecuador
- Wipes in China