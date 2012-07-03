Recently Released Market Study: Wound Care in Ireland

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- First aid kits products were not sold in large volumes in Ireland and this low uptake continued to limit growth, although many consumers may keep a small kit either at home or in their car. First aid kits that were bought for this purpose were a one-off purchase which was not repeated on a regular basis. The replenishment of the kit, when necessary, was undertaken as items were required, for example, replacing a used box of plasters or a single bandage. They were mainly sold in...
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
