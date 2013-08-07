Recently Released Market Study: Wound Care in Nigeria

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Wound Care in Nigeria"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- The incidence of wounds is high in Nigeria because of frequent disregard for basic safety principles. However, higher awareness helped to drive growth, partly due to increased safety requirements in workplaces, with working people transferring the knowledge gained at work to their home environments. Growth was also supported by increased availability in retail channels. Chemists/pharmacies and parapharmacies/drugstores are the main distribution channels for such products, but some large retail...
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Europe Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Other
- United States Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Others
- Hollister Incorporated Market Share Analysis
- Middle East and Africa Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Other
- South and Central America Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Others
- Japan Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Others
- Germany Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Others
- Italy Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Others
- United Kingdom Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Others
- Spain Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Others