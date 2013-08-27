Recently published research from GBI Research, "Wound Closure Devices Market to 2019 - New Product Launches and Favorable Clinical Outcomes for Tissue Sealants and Hemostats Drive Physician Adoption", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Wound Closure Devices Market to 2019 - New Product Launches and Favorable Clinical Outcomes for Tissue Sealants and Hemostats Drive Physician Adoption
Summary
GBI Research's report, "Wound Closure Devices Market to 2019 - New Product Launches and Favorable Clinical Outcomes for Tissue Sealants and Hemostats Drive Physician Adoption" looks at the market, competitive landscape, and trends for the five wound closure devices market segments: mechanical stapling devices, hemostats, tissue sealants, ligating clips, and wound closure strips. It provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape, analyzes each segment's pipeline products and gives details of important M&A deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil
- Information on market size for the five wound closure devices market segments: mechanical stapling devices, hemostats, tissue sealants, ligating clips and wound closure strips
- Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2019 and company share data for 2011
- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the wound closure devices market
- Information on the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies of key players
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global wound closure devices market
- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines
- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies
- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return
- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the wound closure devices market landscape
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of the global wound closure devices market and the factors shaping it.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Covidien Plc., Ethicon, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals International GmbH, 3M Health Care Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG
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Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
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