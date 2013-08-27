Recently Released Market Study: Wound Closure Devices Market to 2019 - New Product Launches and Favorable Clinical Outcomes for Tissue Sealants and Hemostats Drive Physician Adoption

Recently published research from GBI Research, "Wound Closure Devices Market to 2019 - New Product Launches and Favorable Clinical Outcomes for Tissue Sealants and Hemostats Drive Physician Adoption", is now available at Fast Market Research