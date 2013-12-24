Recently Released Market Study: Writing Instruments in Mexico

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Writing Instruments in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Writing instruments are demanded mostly by students, starting from children at pre-school, where they use mostly colouring pencils and crayons, all the way to high school and university, where students use mostly pens and highlighters. In 2013 the population between 3 and 22 years old was over 44 million; during this year sales of writing instruments reached Mx$5,289 million.
Euromonitor International's Writing Instrumentsin Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Colouring, Markers and Highlighters, Pencils, Pens, Writing Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Writing Instruments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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