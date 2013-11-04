Recently Released Market Study: Zambia Business Forecast Report Q4 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Zambia Business Forecast Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Sluggishness in global metals markets has continued to weigh on Zambia's economy, although we still foresee real GDP expansion of above 6.0% in both 2013 and 2014.
Although still a bastion of stability by regional standards, political risk continues to rise, as President Michael Sata and his Patriotic Front come under criticism for disrespecting the rights of free assembly, the press, and rule of law.
Major Forecast Changes
Due to ongoing headwinds in the global economy that have hampered economic activity in the crucial mining sector, along with the expected impacts of new government policies, we have downgraded our growth estimate for 2013, from 7.3% to 6.3%.
Key Risk To Outlook
The most salient risks to Zambia's economy stem from global economic developments which directly impact the price of copper, Zambia's chief export, as well as the appetite for frontier market investment. If struggles in Europe, China and other major markets are more or less pronounced than we currently anticipate, then our forecasts would be rendered either too optimistic or too negative.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Estonia Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Albania Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Trinidad & Tobago Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- United States Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Bulgaria Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Slovakia Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- Latvia Business Forecast Report Q4 2013
- United Arab Emirates Business Forecast Report Q4 2013