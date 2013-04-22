RecentStudy: Global Packaged GaN LED Market Share 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology

5. Scope of the Report



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=166545&type=S



Global Packaged GaN LED market to grow at a CAGR of 12.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of packaged GaN LEDs in the Lighting segment. The Global Packaged GaN LED market has also been witnessing the miniaturization of packaged GaN LEDs.However, the demand and supply imbalance of packaged GaN LEDs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Packaged GaN LED market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Packaged GaN LED market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Cree Inc., Epistar Corp., Osram Opto-semiconductors GmbH and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.Other vendors mentioned in the report are NXP Semiconductors N.V, Soraa Inc., and Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-packaged-gan-led-market-2012-2016-report.html



Related Report:



Global and China LED Wafer Industry 2013



This report has firstly introduced LED Wafer definition classification industry(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-led-wafer-industry-2013-deep-research-report-report.html) chain etc related information. Then introduced LED Wafer manufacturing technology and product specifications, And then summary statistics Global and China major LED Wafer manufacturers 2010-2017 LED Wafer capacity production supply demand shortage and LED Wafer selling price cost profit margin and production value, and also introduced International 10 and China 20 manufacturers company basic information, 2010-2017 LED Wafer capacity production price cost gross margin production value Global China market share etc details information.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us