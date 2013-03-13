Recession Busting Parents Cut the Cost of Kitting out Their Kids with Mum2Mum Market Nearly New Sales

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- With the recession continuing, cuts to child benefits and the ever- increasing cost of raising children more and more families are turning to mum2mum market nearly new sales to cut the cost of kitting out their kids or recoup some of the outlay.



A survey carried out by free ads website Preloved found that of 1,650 new parents or parents to be questioned , a staggering 89% had purchased more than three items second hand for the impending birth. 67% of those listed large items like a second hand pushchair, prams or cot have been their top purchases, with 23% buying everything second hand.



Mum2mum market founder Cath Harrop says ‘Babies grow so fast that most items are used for a very short time and really are as good as new. Buying secondhand makes so much sense and the market for secondhand baby and children’s goods is booming. At a mum2mum market we insist the goods for sale are quality brands in great condition and as you can see the goods before you buy there are no nasty surprises. You won’t find better bargains anywhere else’



At a mum2mum market parents save a huge amount of money by buying second hand compared to buying on the high street. Large items like pushchairs, cots, prams, designer highchairs and changing tables sell at 30-50% of the new price, and you might get accessories like a foot muff or bedding thrown in too. You see all the goods before you part with your hard earned cash and as you are buying direct from the previous owner you get an expert demo too!



Smaller items like clothes, books, sterilisers and toys are traditionally hard to find second hand and end up costing a fortune once postage has been factored in if you buy online. At a mum2mum market baby and children’s nearly new sale we bring over 20 seller mums together under one roof so there is lots and lots of choice to suit all tastes and budgets.



The mums that sell at our sales get to recycle on huge amounts of outgrown stuff in one afternoon and keep 100% of their takings. Our sellers tips help them to get the pricing and presentation right to maximise their sales on the day.



To find out more about mum2mum market or book a stall visit www.mum2mummarket.co.uk



Can’t find a mum2mum market near you? Why not join us with a mum2mum market franchise and set up up markets in your area with lots and lots of support from us. Contact info@mum2mummarket.co.uk for more information.



