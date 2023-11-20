NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Rechargeable Lighter Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Rechargeable Lighter market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are BIC (France), Tokai International Holdings, Inc. (United States), Swedishmatch (Sweden), Zippo (United States), Colibri (United States), Ningbo Xinhai (China), S.T.Dupont (France), Zhuoye Lighter Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (China).



Lighter is a lightweight tool used to generate flame by igniting the combustible material. A pocket lighter is mainly used to lit a cigarette and sometimes to ignite other material. Rechargeable Lighters are the one which can be charged again and it works on cell or battery. The lockdown scenario caused due to the coronavirus outbreak, which is a respiratory disease-causing virus has highly affected the growth of the global electric pocket lighter market. The electric pocket lighter is an accessory mainly used by smokers and the effect of the disease has changed the consumer buying patterns in recent days. The lockdown scenario has affected the turnover and revenue of the market.



Opportunities:

- Growing Online Distribution Channel for Pocket Lighter

- Rising Demand for Attractive and Advanced Featured Rechargeable Lighters



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Focus on Marketing Strategy and Product Innovation

- Emphasizing on Development of Child-Resistant Rechargeable Lighter



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand Form the Millennials

- Increasing Demand Owing To Easy Usability of Rechargeable Lighters



Challenges:

- Emergence of Substitute Products-Such As Disposable Lighters



Analysis by Type (Plasma Lighter, Electric Arc Lighter), Distribution Channel (Offline Stores, Online Stores), Features (Single Arc, Dual Arc, Coil Lighter, Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [BIC (France) , Tokai International Holdings, Inc. (United States), Swedishmatch (Sweden), Zippo (United States), Colibri (United States), Ningbo Xinhai (China), S.T.Dupont (France), Zhuoye Lighter Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (China)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Rechargeable Lighter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Rechargeable Lighter market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Rechargeable Lighter market.



