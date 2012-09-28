Recharging Fire Extinguishers Is Fire Safety's Business

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Fire safety in major cities is very important business but in New York City, this business of recharging fire extinguishers is probably the biggest. With so many buildings and high risers around in the five boroughs, this business is even more important. Reliable maintenance and service of this important equipment needs a company like Manhattan Fire & Safety to always be available and prepared when needed. Inspections and hydrotests are services that Manhattan Fire & Safety perform. Liability insurance coverage is also carried by Manhattan to fully insure all work that is performed with fire extinguishers.



Manhattan Fire & Safety also has technicians that can be dispatched to any of the five boroughs within 24 hours of a request for service. This fire safety equipment handling is a serious business and Manhattan takes this task to heart. With such an important role that they play in handling the servicing of such important equipment, the clientele continue to come back for regular maintenance and service of recharging and servicing their portable fire extinguishers.



Fire safety companies in NYC have emerged in even greater numbers as a result of 9/11 and events of the terrorist attacks. Businesses and buildings have sought after fire and safety companies that can give six year warranties because of the insurance and liability issues at hand.



Manhattan Fire & Safety also supplies hoses and fire safety kits and fire extinguisher cabinets along with other apparatus required for fully compliant building code needs. For any help with fire safety needs and recharging fire extinguishers, contact: (888) 959-5198 x 101 www.rechargingfireextinguishers.com