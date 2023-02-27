Recipe Apps Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2030: Allrecipes, ChefTap, Cookmate

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Recipe Apps market to witness a CAGR of xx% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Type (Vegan or Vegetarian Recipes, Non-Vegetarian Recipes, Gluten-Free Recipes, Low-Carb Recipes., Others) by By Platform (iOS, Android, Both) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Recipe Apps market size is estimated to increase by USD xx Million at a CAGR of xx% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD xx Million



Recipe Apps Market Overview

Recipe apps are mobile or web-based applications designed to provide users with access to a wide range of recipes, cooking tips, and food-related information. These apps typically feature a searchable database of recipes that users can browse or filter based on different criteria such as ingredients, dietary restrictions, cuisine, cooking time, or skill level.



Recipe Apps Market - Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the Application Software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing awareness of the health benefits of home-cooked meals and the availability of high-quality ingredients, more people are looking for recipes and cooking tips to create nutritious and delicious meals.



Recipe Apps Market - Competition Analysis

The global Recipe Apps market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Allrecipes (United States), ChefTap (United States), Cookmate (France), Cookpad (Japan), Kitchen Stories (Germany), KptnCook (Germany), Paprika Recipe Manager (United States), Pinterest (United States), BuzzFeed, Inc (United States), Whirlpool Corporation (United States), Immediate Media Company (United Kingdom), Forks over Knives (United States), Food Network Kitchen (United States), BigOven (United States), SideChef (United States)



Recipe Apps Market - Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in Recipe Apps market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by growing awareness of the health benefits of home-cooked meals and the availability of high-quality ingredients, more people are looking for recipes and cooking tips to create nutritious and delicious meals.



What key data is demonstrated in this Recipe Apps market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Recipe Apps market between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Recipe Apps market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Recipe Apps market players



